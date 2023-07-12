Springfield leaders addressing the prevention, intervention of gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Springfield met Tuesday to further their discussions on how to respond to a recent uptick in violence in the city.

After a closed-door meeting Tuesday afternoon, Springfield city leaders shared with the public that they are coming together as a united front in confronting gun violence.

“We will deal with this uptick of gun violence here in the city of Springfield,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

City leaders spent the afternoon discussing ways to mitigate the recent uptick of gun violence following a deadly month in the city of Springfield. In June, the city saw four double shootings, five people killed, and three arrested in Springfield.

The group of about three dozen were all in agreement – mitigating city violence must be a community-wide effort.

“Families Against Violence, we’re here for solutions and we need solutions. We need to know what we’re doing moving forward,” said Isaac Byrd of Families Against Violence. “If we do nothing now, the next generation of kids will be lost, and that’s the most important thing right now, it’s the next generation of kids we have to save.”

“We have to clean up these areas the proper way, working with our elected officials, our police department, sheriff’s department, and also the judges holding people accountable,” said Springfield Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Keshawn Dodds. “To help educate the youth to not go into those violent areas, and also not get involved in the gangs, but also the adults that are causing the problems – that’s an area we have not been focusing on. Also, to help the mental health that we’ve seen an uptick in. So, there’s a lot of funding that needs to happen both from the state and the federal.”

For some, the issue hits close to home, as is the case for Tania Barber, who lost a nephew to gun violence.

“I lost my nephew, 29 years old, and today makes 1 month since his passing,” said CEO of the Caring Health Center Tania Barber. “One of the things I spoke about is that we have a lot of programs.”

Barber said that something needs to be done, including resources for young adults.

“It’s not that our community they don’t want to work, and it’s not that our community does not have aspirations and dreams,” she told us. “It’s often a matter of not having the resources to navigate through to find the programs or go about it.”

Aside from prevention, Mayor Sarno and others said that intervention also needs to be stronger.

“The courts must hear us when it comes to these repeat violent offenders,” he said. “Everyone on the team said that. The bad actors need to be off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”

City leaders, including Mayor Sarno, added that prevention starts at home and encourages families to open the lines of communication with their young ones.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.