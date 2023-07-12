Town by Town: Food drive benefit, T-Birds field day, farmer’s market kicks off

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Westfield, Springfield and Chicopee.

A food drive took place in Westfield on Wednesday afternoon.

The Westfield Food Pantry held a food drive where they asked the public to help them fill a truck full of donated food items.

The pantry is asking for essentials including pasta, canned fruits, vegetables, soup and more.

If you missed Wednesday’s event you can also donate via Amazon and have it delivered to the pantry on Court Street.

Members of the Thunderbirds staff, including “Boomer,” the team mascot, helped with a water balloon toss, spoon and egg race, ring toss, bucket brigade and other activities for the “Square One” children at the Christian’s Life Center in Springfield.

There were about 40 kids with ages ranging from 5 to 12 years old at Wednesday’s event.

The activities were followed by a pizza party for the children, staff and Thunderbirds’ volunteers.

Lastly, the city’s famer’s market kicked off the season in Chicopee.

We’re told highlights of this year’s Chicopee Farmers’ Market include a Lego Day, Christmas in July celebration, a back-to-school event in august, a corn fest and a Spanish music mix.

The Chicopee Farmers’ Market will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. every Wednesday during the summer through September 20th.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.