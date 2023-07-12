Town by Town: Food drive benefit, T-Birds field day, farmer’s market kicks off

By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Westfield, Springfield and Chicopee.

A food drive took place in Westfield on Wednesday afternoon.

The Westfield Food Pantry held a food drive where they asked the public to help them fill a truck full of donated food items.

The pantry is asking for essentials including pasta, canned fruits, vegetables, soup and more.

If you missed Wednesday’s event you can also donate via Amazon and have it delivered to the pantry on Court Street.

Members of the Thunderbirds staff, including “Boomer,” the team mascot, helped with a water balloon toss, spoon and egg race, ring toss, bucket brigade and other activities for the “Square One” children at the Christian’s Life Center in Springfield.

There were about 40 kids with ages ranging from 5 to 12 years old at Wednesday’s event.

The activities were followed by a pizza party for the children, staff and Thunderbirds’ volunteers.

Lastly, the city’s famer’s market kicked off the season in Chicopee.

We’re told highlights of this year’s Chicopee Farmers’ Market include a Lego Day, Christmas in July celebration, a back-to-school event in august, a corn fest and a Spanish music mix.

The Chicopee Farmers’ Market will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. every Wednesday during the summer through September 20th.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways.
Breeze Airways announces low fares for 12 flights out of Hartford
State Police investigating suspected marijuana grow house in Springfield
State Police investigating suspected marijuana grow house in Springfield
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Searchers have found the body of a girl on the autism spectrum who went missing on Sunday.
Missing 7-year-old girl found dead in Massachusetts
Monday’s heavy rain left behind a dramatic scene in Franklin County.
Deerfield sees unprecedented flooding following Monday morning rainfall

Latest News

Governor Maura Healey and other state officials got a firsthand look at the situation in...
‘A complete loss’: Local farms, crops affected by massive amounts of flood water
Occasional showers and storms around over the next few days.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Flood waters have started to recede in Springfield, but the Connecticut River levels are still...
Concerns rise after heavy flooding continues to impact Riverfront Club businesses
Baystate Medical Center, AMR and others held a disaster training session on Wednesday allowing...
Getting Answers: Baystate Health, AMR holds disaster response training session