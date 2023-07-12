Westfield Police looking for 2 missing teenagers

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating two missing teenagers.

They said that Truly Gonzales, 14, and Riley Caride-Kenney, 13, went missing from the area of Pearl Street and were last seen around 12:30 a.m.

“The two are best friends and believed to be together,” police added.

Gonzales, who is seen in a photo provided by police wearing glasses, was last seen wearing red and white pajama pants and a black hooded sweatshirt. Caride-Kenney was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westfield Police at (413) 562-5411.

