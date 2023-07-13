Boyfriend of 28-year-old Granby woman killed in crash pleads not guilty to several charges

The boyfriend of a Granby woman killed in a morning car crash in early July, is now facing four criminal charges in connection with her death.
By Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The boyfriend of a Granby woman killed in a morning car crash in early July, is now facing four criminal charges in connection with her death.

28-year-old Katelyn Gress, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash that occurred around 1:15 a.m. on July 1 near the intersection of Pleasant and Barton Streets in Granby.

In Eastern Hampshire District Court on Wednesday, the driver, 30-year-old Cory Menard, pleaded not guilty to charges including motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways.
Breeze Airways announces low fares for 12 flights out of Hartford
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
State Police investigating suspected marijuana grow house in Springfield
State Police investigating suspected marijuana grow house in Springfield
Searchers have found the body of a girl on the autism spectrum who went missing on Sunday.
Missing 7-year-old girl found dead in Massachusetts
Monday’s heavy rain left behind a dramatic scene in Franklin County.
Deerfield sees unprecedented flooding following Monday morning rainfall

Latest News

A traffic stop in Chicopee turned into a drug arrest on Tuesday.
Police: 2 arrested for drug possession, following traffic stop in Chicopee
People around the area of Williamsburg begin to recover and cleanup from Monday’s floods.
Residents begin to recover from this week’s heavy downpours in Williamsburg
Governor Maura Healey and others focus attention on flood damage here in western Massachusetts,...
State leaders discuss flood concerns, immense damages in Northampton
File image
Multiple crews respond to emergency incident near Unity Park in Turner Falls