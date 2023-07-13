Boyfriend of 28-year-old Granby woman killed in crash pleads not guilty to several charges

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The boyfriend of a Granby woman killed in a morning car crash in early July, is now facing four criminal charges in connection with her death.

28-year-old Katelyn Gress, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash that occurred around 1:15 a.m. on July 1 near the intersection of Pleasant and Barton Streets in Granby.

In Eastern Hampshire District Court on Wednesday, the driver, 30-year-old Cory Menard, pleaded not guilty to charges including motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.