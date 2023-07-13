Easthampton farms faces ‘worst-case scenario’ after recent flooding

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One farm in Easthampton has been left with some costly damage due to the recent flooding and the owners called it “the worst-case scenario.”

“We farm about 45 acres down in the meadows of Northampton and we lost that whole both of the parcels that we farm down there went under water,” said Liz Adler, owner of Mountain View Farm.

Flood damage continues to wreak havoc in communities across western Massachusetts as many are still in shock over the devastation that was caused.

“Oh my god…it broke my heart,” said Tina Hawley of Springfield.

An area that was once farmland belonging to Mountain View Farm in Easthampton is now only accessible by kayak and crops for summer, fall, and winter completely unsalvageable.

“We’re always bracing for a disaster, but in 16 years, we never had anything like this happen, so literally up until the very last second, I didn’t believe it was going to flood, I was watching the water come up to my feet and then it was a lake,” Adler noted.

However, business continues at the main farm on East Street where customers are able to purchase remaining crops, flowers, and show their support for the tight knit farming community.

“Without farmers, there isn’t going to be food and without farmers doing what they’re doing, we’re going to be eating our fruits and vegetables out of pills,” Hawley added.

Adler told Western Mass News that they did have some crops in the ground in other places in Easthampton and Hadley that were not affected by the flooding.

“Part of the reason why we’ve been eating so well here over the last 16 years is because this land is flood land. It’s very fertile and productive. It usually floods before the spring or the fall, long after we’re out of there, but this season, it flooded in July and it hasn’t flooded in July in 50 years,” Adler explained.

Adler told us the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources assessed the damage Wednesday to see what help they can provide in the coming weeks and months.

“We knew it was coming and it also took us by surprise and to be honest there’s not a lot you can do, you can’t stop gravity and that water was coming. Hopefully, there will be disaster relief money and our community is doing a GoFundMe to try to make up for some of those losses in revenue we would have made in selling our winter and fall crops,” Adler said.

