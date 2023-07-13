Getting Answers: FDA approves ‘Opill,’ over-the-counter birth control

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first over the counter birth control pill on Thursday morning.

Positive reaction to this news on Thursday from those we spoke with about this new over the counter pill called Opill, we’re getting answers on what you should know before you head to the pharmacy.

Thursday was a groundbreaking day for contraception in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the birth control pill, Opill for sale over the counter in the United States.

“That is really wise I think it’s pretty fair for the women who struggle out here, and don’t know where to go,” said Toni Vaughn of Springfield.

The FDA released a statement that reads in part:

“When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy.”

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield resident Toni Vaughn. She told us this is a win for women who may have limited access to contraception.

“Sometimes even clinics, scare the young women away,” explained Vaughn. “So, I say that is a good thing for them. Some don’t even have insurance, so for them to be doing that I say its a good thing for them.”

Dr. Heather Sankey at Baystate Health agrees.

“For many people this may work well, and it will work for contraception,” noted Dr. Sankey.

She emphasized the pill is safe to take and explained why this medication doesn’t require a doctor’s visit.

“Progestin only pill, which is very low risk very little adverse interactions, and there’ve been a lot of studies about people using it over the counter-- it’s used over the counter in many countries,” said Dr. Sankey. “It’s probably safer than Tylenol and Ibuprofen when you think about it-- which have known risks.”

But she noted a potential side effect for this kind of medication.

“Some people may have side effects like breakthrough bleeding, and it may not be the best method for them in that sense, so they might want other options that you can only get through prescription,” said Dr. Sankey.

The pill’s manufacturer, Perrigo, described this as a momentous day for women’s health in the U.S., releasing a statement that reads in part:

“Opill® has the potential to radically transform women’s access to contraception and is a true testament of Perrigo’s unwavering commitment to deliver impactful solutions that truly make lives better.”

The manufacturer said it will be available across the U.S. in early 2024.

