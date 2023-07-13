Getting Answers: West Springfield emergency call boxes not working

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you have been walking or biking along the trails at the Connecticut River walk and bikeway in West Springfield recently, you may have noticed the phone boxes used for emergencies are not working.

Dwight Jacobson enjoys using the Connecticut River walk and bikeway in West Springfield frequently. He has noticed all the emergency phones in the area have signs that indicate they are not working and he said that is concerning.

“There’s women and little kids walking alone unattended. The women are responsible for themselves, but it is a safety risk, plus you can get hurt. There are hazards, falling hazards, and if someone goes along the Connecticut River, one might fall in,” Jacobson said.

Western Mass News reached out to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt to get answers. He told us the phones have been down since last summer when 3G wireless networks shutdown across the country.

“At the time, when they were doing this, they added call towers to it and they were using, they were specked out as 3G technology. Since then, 3G has been phased out and so with that we’ve been working trying to find a contractor, trying to find someone that can get technology to basically upgrade those to 4G or 5G ideally and to have them work,” Reichelt explained.

He said there is no date for when these will be ready to use again, but upgrades to the phone boxes may happen when work to extend the trails starts. In the meantime, Reichelt said they are taking safety seriously.

“Since that has happened, we’ve had increasing patrols down in the riverwalk area just checking on things and, again, we have, I’m not sure if there’s been any recent calls of issues down there, but if you have a cellphone and can make a call, it’s the same thing as using those boxes,” Jacobson added.

The West Springfield Department of Public Works told us that they are still waiting for a contractor to give them a quote for these upgrades, but they estimate it could cost up to $6,000 per box.

