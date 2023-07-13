Greenfield marks opening of new public library

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday officially marked the dawn of a new day for the city of Greenfield, especially when it comes to literature. After years of planning and hard work, the new Greenfield Public Library is officially open to the public.

Following almost ten years and nearly $20 million worth of commitment and construction, hundreds from the city of Greenfield gathered for the grand opening of the new Greenfield Public Library.

“We’re not here just to celebrate bricks and mortar. We’re here to celebrate the human spirit that got us here,” said Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner.

Among those welcoming the new reading space was George Comeau of the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. Their message was that the library is for everyone.

“In other parts of this country, they’re banning books and we’re building buildings to house books,” Driscoll said.

“The American libraries belong to no race, no creed, no nationality, and no politics,” Comeau added.

The reaction from the community was positive.

“I went to the teen space and there’s a lot of cool books. I’ve read some of the books. I can see some that I already want to go back and look at,” said Paige Bernier of Greenfield

Along with the thousands of books already in the building, there are also big spaces like the kids room. In addition to that, there are lots of computers and other technological advances, which can benefit everyone.

“Self-checkout machine. We have four of those,” said part-time Greenfield library director Ellen Boyer. “We have hardwired PCs, but we also have laptop vending machines if you want to go out on the patio, take a laptop, and do your work out there.”

Boyer called it a “superpower” and said no one should hesitate to pop in.

“Come on in, come see us,” Boyer added.

