Heavy Rain and Storms Move in Tonight and Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Berkshire County through 8pm tonight…

A Flood Watch for all of western Mass through late tonight…

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms continues to move eastward through New York and eventually into western New England this evening. This squall line will bring a threat for damaging straight line wind gusts, hail and even a tornado-mainly to Berkshire County. This line should weaken as it moves into the valley, but there’s still a concern for a strong or isolated severe storm. Heavy rain may also lead to flash flooding or river flooding due to current high water levels.

Most of the stronger thunderstorms wrap up by midnight, but showers or weaker storms remain possible for a few hours overnight and spotty showers and storms may even return in the morning, especially in the lower valley.

Friday will be another First Alert Weather Day as we see rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the day. There’s a decent chance the Flood Watch gets extended for our area due to the threat for heavy rainfall from the tropical-level dew points too. There’s also another low-end severe risk for storms with damaging wind gusts and hail.

Our weather pattern won’t be changing through early next week, though Saturday is looking a little quieter for most. There’s still a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, we just won’t see as many as Friday. Staying warm and very humid! Dew points are back to the 70s Sunday and an area of low pressure will move toward New England with our next round of rain. There’s potential for another 1-2 inches of rain for our area, which may lead to more flooding-however, river flooding looks less likely.

Next week should begin with another “quiet” day Monday with only low rain chances, then a cold front passes through Tuesday with scattered showers and storms. This front should kick out the tropical air mass and dew points lower to comfortable levels for Wednesday. Not surprising, the lower humidity may not linger long and shower chances return late Thursday into Friday.

