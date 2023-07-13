K9 helps track down young suspected thieves in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A group of suspected thieves ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old was tracked down in Enfield with the help of a K9.

Enfield police said they were called to the Enfield Commons Mall and Brookside Plaza on Wednesday for a report of a group of boys who were trying to get into vehicles.

“Dispatch advised responding units that the vehicle they were in was reported stolen out of Springfield,” Enfield police said. “Officers located the group of males and stolen vehicle in Brookside Plaza.”

Officers pursued the suspects on foot, as two of them fled from the vehicle.

Enfield police said K9 Dunkin was deployed by his handler using his door popper during the foot pursuit.

K9 Dunkin helped apprehend juvenile crime suspects in Enfield on July 12. (Enfield police)

“Dunkin subsequently apprehended one of the males during the foot pursuit and additional responding officers located the two males who fled from the stolen vehicle,” police said.

Police said they later discovered that the group were all juveniles.

“We’d like to thank the citizens in the area who alerted us to the criminal activity,” police said. “If it wasn’t for their keen observations, this group would have continue to prey on the innocent.”

