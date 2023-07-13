Local emergency responders highlight importance of flood warnings as severe weather continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With more rain moving into the area over the next few days, people are urged to stay out of the Connecticut River as the water levels are expected to get higher.

Thursday marked day four of flooding concerns for most of New England following heavy rains and more rain expected to come.

“Right now, on the Connecticut River I would not be out on the water,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. Rex. “As a former coasty also, you don’t know what’s in the water right now. There is a ton of debris coming from up north, there’s a ton of debris that gets picked up on the banks as the water floods, as it recedes it dumps that debris in different spots, it snags in different spots.”

State and local first responders are urging people to stay out of the Connecticut River.

Massachusetts State Police released a statement for the Connecticut River Valley and Deerfield River Valley said the great river hydro strongly discourages recreational boating and said quote “until it can fully restore all public safety measures.”

Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex told Western Mass News the high-water level on the river is something he hasn’t seen in 50 years.

“We were out just monitoring by the dam we were seeing a bunch 10 to 15 foot logs that must’ve gotten lost from somewhere coming down,” added Capt. Rex. “You could barely make the tips of them up just because they were so waterlogged so with boats and I know there’s a lot of avid fishermen out there, a lot of people that know this river, the problem is you don’t know what’s coming down on top of you.”

This after a water rescue up in Turners Falls on Wednesday night at Unity Park where a swimmer was seen holding onto a buoy in the water as first responders swiftly acted to save the person.

“It doesn’t look like there’s a current but there’s a current,” said Capt. Rex. “It’s usually faster than our boats allow us to get in there and get you quickly. We actually have to set up an entire team to rescue someone that ends up on that water.”

Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologists predict the return of heavy rain in the days ahead, with a risk of more flooding throughout New England. Captain Rex told us how long he expects the high-water levels to last.

“I would expect that we could be looking at high water for at least another week to a week and a half before it all starts to come down and settle down,” explained Capt. Rex. “And that’s if we get a good stretch of dry weather.”

A flood watch remains in effect for western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.