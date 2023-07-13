Multiple crews respond to emergency incident near Unity Park in Turner Falls

File image
File image(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TURNER FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an emergency incident near Unity Park in Turner Falls on Wednesday night.

According to the Turner Falls Fire Department, multiple agencies are currently on scene in the area of Unity Park for an emergency incident.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

