Officials: 3 Chicopee Police recruits fired, following exam cheating investigation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three student recruit officers were fired following an investigation into possible exam cheating.

In a letter from Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major, the chief said he is concerned about the incident that occurred at the Western Massachusetts Police Academy.

Officials confirmed on June 9th, after the three were placed on administrative leave, they were then terminated.

Chief Major told us in a statement, “We value honesty, accountability, and truthfulness from our recruits and believe the actions taken were swift and appropriate. We strive to provide the best trained officers for our community and actions like this will not be tolerated.”

