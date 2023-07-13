Police: 2 arrested for drug possession, following traffic stop in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A traffic stop in Chicopee turned into a drug arrest on Tuesday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, an officer pulled over a car yesterday for speeding on Fairview Avenue.

When officers spoke to the driver, identified as 20-year-old Emmanuel Nieves, they saw a large bag of what he believed to be marijuana on Nieves’ lap.

Officials confirmed that after a search of the car, officers found another bag of marijuana, where the passenger, 18-year-old Sebastian Johnson was sitting.

Due to the amount of marijuana and the packaging, they were both placed under arrest.

Authorities also discovered a Mason jar with marijuana with almost $14,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.