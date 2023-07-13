Residents begin to recover from this week’s heavy downpours in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - People around the area of Williamsburg begin to recover and cleanup from Monday’s floods.

It was only a couple days ago many of the roads here in Williamsburg looked more like small streams and even though streets are now passable, the clean-up effort is only beginning.

“The roads just disappeared,” said Wendy Mimintz of Ashfield.

Wendy Mimintz works at the general store in Williamsburg. She said she was on her way to work when the heavy downpours came through on Monday.

“As I got here things started closing behind me,” added Mimintz. “I just came down slow. I took my time, but it was bad.”

Western Massachusetts faced severe weather earlier this week that left behind significant damage.

“I came through the hayfields,” noted Mimintz. “If there was a brook near them, they were just be flooded. It just came down really fast.”

On Wednesday, Governor Maura Healey traveled to the area to see the destruction firsthand.

“I’m so sorry for the problems, the pain that people are experiencing,” said Gov. Healey.

Governor Healey expressed her support for the community as they recover and rebuild.

“Things are very expensive,” added Gov. Healey. “If you get a flooded basement or you have damage to your property, these are thousands and thousands of dollars. And people don’t have that. So, I just want people to know the reason I am here and that my team is here...”

In the meantime, Mimintz thinks it will be a long time before the area looks normal again.

“On the back roads next to the brooks and the rivers, there was one house that was lifted up and moved,” said Mimintz. “They can’t even live there right now. The sides of the roads are gone. There are cones out so it’s going to be a while before they get to fix everything.”

Also on Wednesday, Governor Healey spoke with the area’s first responders and residents about all they’ve faced this week.

