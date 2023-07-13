Springfield police search for missing teenager, ask for public’s help

The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.(Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Alexa Vanasse is about 5′9′' and was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and checkered sweatpants.

She ran away from her program on Maple Street on Wednesday night and has yet to return, Springfield police say.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

