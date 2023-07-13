Springfield Police search for suspect involved in larceny across western Mass.

The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect.

Officials said he’s involved in several larcenies across western Massachusetts.

The photo here is from the Rocky’s on Liberty Street around 10:35 a.m. on Monday.

If you can identify this person, you’re being asked to contact Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip and text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Truly Gonzales (left) and Riley Caride-Kenney (right)
Westfield Police have found 2 missing teenagers
Breeze Airways.
Breeze Airways announces low fares for 12 flights out of Hartford
A traffic stop in Chicopee turned into a drug arrest on Tuesday.
Police: 2 arrested for drug possession, following traffic stop in Chicopee

Latest News

Chicopee Police generic
Officials: 3 Chicopee Police recruits fired, following exam cheating investigation
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first over the counter birth control pill on...
Getting Answers: FDA approves ‘Opill,’ over-the-counter birth control
Heavy rainfall and some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible through Friday.
Janna's Thursday Night and Friday Forecast
If you have been walking or biking along the trails at the Connecticut River walk and bikeway...
Getting Answers: West Springfield emergency call boxes not working