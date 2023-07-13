Springfield Police search for suspect involved in larceny across western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect.

Officials said he’s involved in several larcenies across western Massachusetts.

The photo here is from the Rocky’s on Liberty Street around 10:35 a.m. on Monday.

If you can identify this person, you’re being asked to contact Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip and text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

