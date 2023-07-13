Teenager arrested for driving stolen car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a 17-year-old for driving a stolen car in the city.

According to the Department’s report, officers heard tires screeching around 3:00 a.m. Thursday near Union Street. Authorities say they saw the car later, with no lights on, speeding through red lights on Chestnut and State Streets. The vehicle also had a smashed window, police report.

We’re told the driver and passenger in the stolen Hyundai Sonata ran from police before officers were able to take the 17-year-old driver into custody near the intersection of Pearl Street and Mattoon Street.

The driver’s identity and charges are not being released due to his age.

Police say the passenger in the stolen vehicle was able to escape.

The incident is just the latest of a nationwide spread of Kia and Hyundai car thefts.

The Springfield Police Department is urging Kia and Hyundai drivers to get a steering wheel locking device to prevent future incidents.

