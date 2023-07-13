Town by Town: Hoophall hangouts with basketball stars, Atlantis Food Market rebranding

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield held their Hoophall hangouts this week.

On Wednesday, there was a virtual hangout with former professional basketball player Tony Parker.

Then on Thursday, WNBA star Ashley Joens of the Dallas Wings met with fans in person at the hall of fame’s center court.

Lastly, the Atlantis Food Market located at the CITGO gas station on Westfield Street is being rebranded!

The store will soon get a facelift and be renamed five-star food mart.

A ribbon cutting is set for next month.

