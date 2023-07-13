Zac Brown cover band to play this week’s MGM Free Music Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Zac Brown cover band is coming to MGM Springfield to perform at this week’s Free Music Friday.

For those who remember the days of MTV reality shows like “The Ultimate Cover Band Contest,” you may recall a New England-based group known as The Zoo. Back in the early 2000s, the band reached the prize winner’s platform out of over 13,000 applicants.

Now, by popular demand, The Zoo’s very own Randall John has started a ‘sister’ band that will be performing at MGM Springfield for this week’s Free Music Friday.

“‘I need a Zac Brown tribute band, Randy get me a Zac Brown tribute band.’ I was like ‘I don’t have one’ and the calls just kept coming and then I go, ‘you know what, maybe I’ll make one,’” said John, lead singer of Zac N’Fried.

The Zac Brown tribute band featuring John is a seven-piece musical group known as Zac N’ Fried, a spin-off from the popular Zac Brown hit “Chicken Fried.” John told Western Mass News he searched high and low to find the best musicians to fit the band.

“I mean I must have auditioned 20 violinists…Someone told me on social media ‘check out this girl, Robin Sarika’…and sure enough, three videos down in, she’s like [violin noises] and amazing, so that was it. I said ‘I got my band,’” John noted.

Similar to the original Zac Brown Band, Zac N’ Fried also performs covers of songs by other well-known country artists including hits from Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Dave Matthews Band, Kings of Leon, and more, so John said there’s a little something for everybody.

“We’ll play like ‘Can’t You See’ by Marshall Tucker Band and a lot of people, like the older people, say ‘I love this song’ like clapping along and then we start ‘Pour Me, Pour Me Another Drink,’ which is Morgan Wallen, and all the girls rush up,” John explained. “It’s kind of funny to get the different generations going.”

As far as this Friday’s show, John promises fans 90 minutes of pure fun and shared his excitement to perform at MGM Springfield’s outdoor venue.

“It’s literally perfect. It’s a great thing MGM does up there, you know. Free Music Fridays, free for everybody. That’s unheard of, so I always like to say, ‘come grab some cold beer on a Friday night,’” John said.

