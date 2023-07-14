3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota

There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo, KVLY reports.

KFGO Radio in Fargo is reporting three police officers were shot, which matches what scanner traffic indicated. They also say two of the officers are in critical condition.

Emergency calls started coming in around 3 p.m. Friday.

There is a large police presence in the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South in Fargo.

Red River Dispatch confirms with KVLY that this is not a drill and that people should avoid the area for safety.

Fargo Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Fargo Fire Department and ambulances are on the scene.

