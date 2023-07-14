Chicopee store sells $4 million winning scratch ticket

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Are you feeling lucky? Well, one store in Chicopee is after they found out they sold a multimillion-dollar scratch ticket.

It’s the birthplace of one of the Bay State’s newest millionaires. On Wednesday, New Corner Variety and Deli in Chicopee found out they sold a $4 million scratch ticket.

“When I found out that someone won that big prize, I was so happy for them, really happy for them,” said store manager Ash Patel.

Patel, one of the store’s managers, sold the ticket to the lucky winner. She thought nothing of the sale until after she heard the news.

“It’s exciting selling the tickets. It’s more excitement that they buy and I always wish them good luck and really wish they win big, but this time, it was really big, so it was nice,” Patel added.

The spectacular win comes on the heels of an even more spectacular Powerball drawing. Patel told Western Mass News ever since that scratch ticket was sold, residents looking to win big are making the shop their destination to place bets.

“We sell Powerball and MegaMillions all the time, but since this person won big, people think this is a lucky store and they think they’re gonna win from her, so we are selling more,” Patel explained.

The $875 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Saturday night. It comes with a whopping $452.2 million cash value.

“[Reporter: What would be the first thing you do when you saw that you won?] Cry,” said Joe Zagula of Chicopee.

Zagula’s main plans for the jackpot include charity and travel.

“Just because you win money, everyone thinks about themselves, but if you think about all the other people, they’re in need too. That’s what the world’s about: helping other people that can’t do it,” Zagula explained.

If you’re feeling lucky, you still have time to pick up your Powerball ticket. Saturday’s drawing is not until 10:59 p.m.

