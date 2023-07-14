Conway farmer concerned for his crops following recent heavy rainfall

CONWAY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Most farms across western Massachusetts are assessing the damage that this week’s flooding left behind.

Vegetables were swept away, logs were left behind by the river, and saturated soil make up the catastrophic scene at the Natural Roots Farm in Conway due to heavy rain and severe flooding this week. It’s a hit that could represent major losses for the farm’s owner, David Fisher.

“It’s been pretty intense. It seems like most of our growing season might be over at this point. Yeah, this whole field full of vegetables most likely. None of it is going to be salvageable after Monday’s flood,” Fisher said.

Fisher told Western Mass News that he also lost equipment, but now, the community is stepping up to help with clean-up efforts. On Friday, a neighbor volunteered to clean-up debris from the river to make way for the water to flow, but Fisher said the help needed most should come from the state.

“I think what we really need is just direct support from the government, direct financial support from the government to offset the losses. I mean, if we’re not able to receive assistance in some form or another, we can’t keep our employees paid, we can’t pay what it takes to run the business, so we do need some financial support given that we don’t have the food to sell to generate that income,” Fisher noted.

State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa agreed.

“This is a difficult time to be a farmer in western Massachusetts. We visited a lot of the fields that are completely inundated and the important thing for individuals to know is if you have damage that needs to be reported to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources if you’re a farmer,” Sabadosa said. “We’re really trying to understand what the cost is to all of these loses and we’re hoping that we can have an emergency declared and that then we will be eligible for federal funds.”

As for now, Fisher told us other farms in the area have donated produce to help his farm stay afloat.

