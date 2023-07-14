Crews battle structure fire in Westhampton

WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westhampton Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday night.

When firefighters arrived to the scene around 7 p.m., they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of that building.

The first engine was able to successfully knock down the flames, but had to call in mutual aid from Northampton Fire, along with several other communities due to limited water supply to help put out the rest of the fire.

Once mutual aid arrived, the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

