Flash flood warning issued throughout the region for rainfall, strong thunderstorms

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in parts of western Mass. as the region prepares for yet another stretch of wet weather.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in parts of western Mass. as the region prepares for yet another stretch of wet weather.

Here is a look at some of the damage that was left from Monday’s storm, communities like Northampton and Williamsburg, who are close to the Connecticut River, were hit particularly hard earlier this week.

We spoke with Ben Quick who is the executive director of the Pioneer Valley Riverboat Club. Ahead of these storms, Quick said there is not much more he can do to prepare but expects to see a lasting impact from these storms.

“After the water rises it recedes and it has this amazing capacity to move things so we will see shorelines change, we will see tree stumps where there were none, we will see change in the topography of the river,” explained Quick. “So, it’s kind of like we’re not entirely sure what awaits us when the water levels get back to normal.”

As the region not only recovers from Monday’s mess but also prepares for what lies ahead.

“It has certainly presented us with some challenges we haven’t faced in over ten years,” said Quick.

Now, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency or MEMA told Western Mass News in a statement they are continuing a state-wide effort to prepare for the possible impact of any additional rain.

That statement reads in part:

“MEMA’s western region local coordinators have remained in constant communication with affected communities following the recent flooding event. Their primary focus is to determine any outstanding needs and to begin the process of conducting preliminary damage assessments. Residents should continue to prioritize safety and stay informed by receiving emergency alerts and heeding instructions from local public safety officials… never drive through flooded roadways – turn around, don’t drown!”

We also reached out to Eversource to ask them how they are preparing for the storms, a spokesperson there told us crews are ready to respond to whatever comes their way as with potentially hazardous weather.

