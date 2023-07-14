Getting Answers: Applications for learner’s permits spike after ‘Work and Family Mobility Act’ goes into effect

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Learner’s permits applications are way up since a new law for residents without legal status are eligible to get a driver’s license for the first time in Massachusetts.

As of Monday July 10, the number of learner’s permits issued in the Bay State has more than doubled compared to the same time last year, that’s according to the registry of motor vehicles.

This after the “Work and Family Mobility Act” went into effect on July 1 allows undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts to obtain a license for the first time.

“The process has been smooth as we’re hearing reported back from both the RMV and from partners who are helping people apply for licenses,” said Rep. Sabadosa. “We saw a huge number of people apply for learners permits.”

Western Mass News spoke with State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa about how the process has gone so far, since the law went into effect two weeks ago.

The RMV told us a total of 2,786 learner’s permits have been issued as of July 10, this overall number regardless of immigration status.

A total of 816 driver’s licenses have been issued to individuals, regardless of immigrations status.

“They have translators and interpreters,” noted Rep. Sabadosa. “And if people are having issues and they need help, there are area organizations that are doing that work too. So, you can go to the center for new Americans, the ACLU, the Pioneer Valley Worker Center they have people there generally volunteers but they are willing to help walk individuals through the process of applying.”

Representative Sabadosa told us there has been some concerns whether the driver’s licenses are legitimate everywhere. She said at the state level, the Bay State has received confirmation that these licenses will be honored in other states.

“This is a Massachusetts driver’s license, your license is accepted in other states, you don’t have to worry about driving in Florida or driving in Texas, you do have a valid Massachusetts ID,” explained Rep. Sabadosa. “And the ability to drive so people shouldn’t have those concerns.”

With more people anticipated to apply in the coming weeks, the registry said in a statement in part:

“Urge all driving license applicants to go online to learn about requirements for obtaining a driving license, including the documents that must be presented in regard to scheduling an appointment prior to visiting a registry customer service location.”

