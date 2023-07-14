Getting Answers: The effect of vaping regulations in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Federal officials said thousands of unauthorized vapes are pouring into the United States.

Medical experts are advising everyone from teenagers to adults to be aware of side effects for both the short term and long-term use.

This new information comes about three years after Massachusetts passed regulations restricting the sale of vape products. How successful have those regulations been?

The number of different electronic cigarette devices sold in the United States has nearly tripled to over 9,000 since 2020. Driven by a wave of unauthorized disposable vapes from China. Medical experts continue to warn people about the dangers of vaping, especially amongst teenagers.

“We have cases of lung inflammation that happen from vaping,” explained Dr. Abu-Hishmeh, a pulmonologist at Baystate. “There are specific types of vapes that cause this type of inflammation, which are less common now, but we see acutely patients hospitalized even requiring mechanic ventilation because of lung inflammation from vaping.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration, more than 3 million middle and high school students currently use any type of tobacco product.

“For parents I think it’s very difficult you have to talk to kids, it’s very common now in schools,” said Dr. Abu-Hishmeh. “We need to talk to them, educate about the down sides of vaping.”

Dr. Mohammad Abu-Hishmeh with Baystate Medical Center told Western Mass News some of the side effects from vaping.

“For teenagers, the problem can cause induced asthma attacks, induced bronchitis can cause infections and weaken the immune system,” noted Dr. Abu-Hishmeh. “But also, it can be a gateway or starting form for nicotine dependence. They will get hooked to nicotine and then in the future they will start smoking cigarettes.”

He also warns about the unknown, potential long-term effects.

“For adults, we don’t have data on the long-term side effects, but it can cause the same thing bronchitis, infections, weakened immune system and asthma attacks COPD attacks,” added Dr. Abu-Hishmeh.

In 2020, the public health council in Massachusetts approved regulations that restrict the sale of nicotine vaping and flavored vaping and tobacco. State Representative Brian Ashe, who is also on the state’s public health committee, told us that state law is starting to show results in Massachusetts.

“We are taking action and are seeing success over the last three years,” said Rep. Ashe. “We’ve actually seen a dip in the amount of youth vape users. But like a lot of things we do, if every state isn’t doing the same thing, you kind of lose the battle a little bit.”

Despite the state’s regulations, Representative Ashe said it is still an alarming problem.

“Speaking with the Monson Fire Department for example, they’ve had issues with the vaping,” explained Rep. Ashe. “With lung capacity, having issues breathing, so this isn’t something people are just making up, this isn’t trying to hurt one business or another, this is about trying to do the right thing, and trying to save people’s lives.”

Back in May, the FDA began a crackdown on illegal sales of disposable e-cigarettes, sending warning letters to 30 retailers. The FDA commissioner said in a statement in part:

“Protecting our nation’s youth from tobacco products – including disposable e-cigarettes is a top priority for the FDA.”

“It’s bad enough that kids vape because they have issues with their lungs, they also have nicotine, it’s very addictive,” expressed Rep. Ashe. “But if they get the illegal ones off the black market, you never know what’s being used in them.”

With a federal crackdown on the use of vape products, one local smoke shop shares how this is impacting their business.

“I carry Juul and it really it’s not a big percentage of my business compared to cigarettes and premium cigars and tobaccos,” said David Glant, owner of Buckeye Brothers Smoke shop.

Meanwhile, medical experts shared this piece of advice for anyone trying to quit smoking.

“Some people use vaping as a way to get off cigarettes but then they end up using both, if you know that you want to quit, I advise you to use scientifically proven methods to do that,” noted Dr. Abu-Hishmeh.

