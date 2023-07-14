InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 23

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Are police officers given special treatment when they are suspects in family violence incidents? “Shielded” is a four-part series that uncovers cases where an officer in an alleged domestic dispute was treated much differently than similar suspects. When cops are arrested for domestic violence, data shows they rarely get convicted. Many keep their jobs. About half keep their law enforcement certifications – and their guns. We also look at two cases in which officers who were given their guns back killed their wives with those same guns. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Shielded Parts 1 & 2: Domestic violence incidents are some of the most dangerous calls for police. But what happens when the suspect is an officer? We look at a case in Georgia of a police lieutenant whose family violence charges vanished without explanation.

Shielded Part 3: Every year more than 10 million Americans are abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Victims call the police desperate for help, but in one case the officer responding to the call was someone else’s abuser. We spoke with the survivor who saw those two worlds collide.

Shielded Part 4: How does the justice system treat domestic violence suspects when they’re also police officers? This investigation looks at cases where cops were the primary aggressors in family violence incidents. Oftentimes, they’re not arrested. When cops are arrested for domestic violence, they rarely get convicted. Many keep their jobs. About half keep their law enforcement certifications – and their guns. We look at two cases in which officers who were given their guns back killed their wives with those same guns.

Watching Your Wallet – Debt Avalanche: According to a new NerdWallet study, the average U.S. household owes about $7,500 in revolving credit card debt, up 28% from last year. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa takes a closer look at a popular way to pay down your credit cards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Luke Brunelle, seen in an interview with Western Mass News on July 10, 2023
Luke Brunelle, owner of Brunelle’s Marina, has died
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Friday evening forecast
First Alert Weather Day: flood watch in effect with more heavy rain and storms possible this evening
The Big E has announced the final act to take the stage at the Big E Arena this fall.
‘I Love The 90′s Tour’ to hit the stage at The Big E

Latest News

Most farms across western Massachusetts are assessing the damage that this week’s flooding left...
Conway farmer concerned for his crops following recent heavy rainfall
Under a new law passed last year, Massachusetts residents without legal status will be eligible...
Getting Answers: Applications for learner’s permits spike after ‘Work and Family Mobility Act’ goes into effect
Are you feeling lucky? Well, one store in Chicopee is after they found out they sold a...
Chicopee store sells $4 million winning scratch ticket
The Southwick Police Department is asking the public's help identifying these two people.
Southwick Police searching for break-in, theft suspects
The Westhampton Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday night.
Crews battle structure fire in Westhampton