Luke Brunelle, owner of Brunelle’s Marina, has died

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Luke Brunelle, the owner of Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley, has passed away.

A statement from the the marina and Brunelle’s family said that he was “widely respected and admired for his unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service and fostering a welcoming environment for boating enthusiasts.”

“Luke Brunelle’s dedication, passion, and warm spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence the boating community for years to come,” the statement added.

The family appreciates the “outpouring of love and support from friends, customers, and the community” and is asking for privacy at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.