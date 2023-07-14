Pittsfield Police looking for missing teenage girl

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 16-year-old Jaylynn Sullivan was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a red shirt, and black sandals. She is approximately 5′4″ tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe that Sullivan is in the area, specifically Berkshire County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.

