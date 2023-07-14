Salvation Army crews from western Mass. helping Vermont recover from recent flooding

BARRE, VT (WGGB/WSHM) - Local relief organizations, including the Salvation Army, are responding to flood damage up in Vermont.

“A lot of disaster, a lot of people that can’t get to their homes, a lot of water damage,” said Major Keith Jache, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Barre, VT.

Cleanup efforts continue in Vermont after flooding greatly impacted the Green Mountain state this week. The Salvation Army told Western Mass News that they deployed a large group of people from the Bay State, including from Pittsfield, to help those in need.

“Today, we had mobile canteens come in, two from Massachusetts, and they have been here hitting the ground running. We had one mobile canteen that went to one of the harder hit areas in Barre and gave out clean-up kits and food, then we had another canteen go down to Rutland to start doing the same thing there. Tomorrow, we’re going to ramp up even more and we’re going to have more canteens coming in,” Jache added.

Jache told us how the Salvation Army has helped on the ground.

“We’ve done 12,900 meals as of yesterday…We’re Vermonters. They help each other, so we’re really grateful for the partnerships of the different organizations coming together and working to get people food, shelter and get people cleaned out. It’s amazing to see the teamwork and community come together to support one another,” Jache explained.

Born in Barre, Jache described the emotion going through his mind when he first saw the damage.

“Our church got hit, two of our other buildings got hit, and so, I know a lot of these people. I have worked alongside them. Some of the homeless come into our Salvation Army on a daily basis, so I get to know them. It’s tragic because people have lost things they can’t replace,” Jache said.

