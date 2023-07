SOUTWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Southwick Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying two people.

The Southwick Police Department is asking the public's help identifying these two people. (Southwick Police)

Police said that they were allegedly involved with several car break-ins and two car thefts early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Southwick Police at (413) 569-5348.

