Town by Town: Northeast Regional Sheep Show, new mural unveiling, scholarship award ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Town by town is taking you to West Springfield, Chicopee and Springfield.

The Northeast Regional Sheep Show kicked off at the Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield.

The agriculture show brings in sheep from across the region to be assessed and judged, so they can take home the winning ribbon.

This is the 39th year the show has been held on the fairgrounds.

The event will run until this Sunday, July 16.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Chicopee City Hall on Friday for a new mural.

The artwork is located near 258 Exchange Street.

Mayor John Vieau issued a proclamation from the city at the ceremony, expressing his gratitude for all the hard work put into the beautiful mural.

The event kicked off at 3 p.m.

Lastly, a scholarship award ceremony was held honoring former Springfield State Representative David Vigneault.

The event was held at the Springfield City Council Chambers, inside city hall.

Vigneault served as a member of the Massachusetts house, representing Springfield in the 1960′s and 70′s.

He was also known nationally for having actively protested against racial inequality.

