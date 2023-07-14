Tree service companies keep busy with clean-up efforts after intense storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - All the rain and the flooding has been causing trees to fall down, blocking roads, and even leaving some western Massachusetts residents in dangerous situations.

Trees are down in different areas across western Massachusetts, and with rain expected to hit us again in the coming hours, clean-up efforts are also a race against time.

The Connecticut River levels remain high. Making it impossible to assess the damage caused by debris, especially trees that have been impacted by the rain and the floods.

Tree service companies are keeping busy with clean-up efforts. Western Mass News spoke to Travis Allerd, the project manager at Duke’s Tree Service company, as he and his team responded to an urgent home call. He told us some of the concerns people may have because of the flooding.

“People might be concerned with branches that are compromised – sometimes those are called widow maker, they could fall randomly,” explained Allerd. “Also, they might be concerned with the roots system. As the river starts to recede and the roots system could be washed away, they could be compromised at that point.”

During flooding, there are different ways a tree can collect water inside its trunk. Through the canopies and branches, the roots, and if the flow of water is enough, the pockets of dirt under the tree itself.

That’s the area that presents the biggest threat, as the standing water can weaken the roots, causing the tree to fall.

And if that happens, Allerd told us this could become a safety hazard.

“We usually evaluate the tree,” said Allerd. “Give them our professional opinion. And basically, do what we can to save the trees and also find a way to protect the customer.”

He told us what worries him about more rain ahead.

“My concern with the rain upcoming in the next few days is probably more or less what we’ve had experienced lately,” added Allerd. “And that’s just more root washout, more trees gathering weight through their canopies – they can, they love the water but some of the trees that soak up what they can don’t really know what to do with the rest of it.”

Allerd also told us it’s a good idea to have a professional from a tree service company to come to your house and give you an assessment before a storm hits your area. That way, you can better prepare and even prevent potential damage.

