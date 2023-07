(WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rain earlier this week in western New England caused local rivers and streams to overflow their banks.

Check out video captured by the Western Mass News SkyDrone as it brings you an aerial view of flooding from various spots along the Connecticut River.

HOLYOKE

Video from the Western Mass News SkyDrone shows raging river waters and flooding near the Holyoke dam.

NORTHAMPTON

Video from the Western Mass News SkyDrone shows flooding at Oxbow Marina, located along the Connecticut River, in Northampton

SPRINGFIELD

Video from the Western Mass News SkyDrone shows high river levels and flooding in Springfield

