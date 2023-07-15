Enfield Police search for 2 identity theft suspects

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for two identity theft suspects in Enfield on Friday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, both individuals were involved in identity theft at a local store.

If you or anyone has information regarding these individuals you are asked to call Officer Williams at 860-763-6400 ext. 1475 or email swilliams@enfield.org

