Enfield Police search for 2 identity theft suspects
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for two identity theft suspects in Enfield on Friday.
According to the Enfield Police Department, both individuals were involved in identity theft at a local store.
If you or anyone has information regarding these individuals you are asked to call Officer Williams at 860-763-6400 ext. 1475 or email swilliams@enfield.org
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.