Enfield Police search for 2 identity theft suspects

Police are looking for two identity theft suspects in Enfield on Friday.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for two identity theft suspects in Enfield on Friday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, both individuals were involved in identity theft at a local store.

If you or anyone has information regarding these individuals you are asked to call Officer Williams at 860-763-6400 ext. 1475 or email swilliams@enfield.org

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Brunelle, seen in an interview with Western Mass News on July 10, 2023
Luke Brunelle, owner of Brunelle’s Marina, has died
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Are you feeling lucky? Well, one store in Chicopee is after they found out they sold a...
Chicopee store sells $4 million winning scratch ticket
Casey's Saturday Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Sunday Due To Potential Flooding

Latest News

Most farms across western Massachusetts are assessing the damage that this week’s flooding left...
State legislators visit local farms impacted by heavy rainfall in western Massachusetts
Man wanted in Connecticut, Florida taken into custody after hiding at Enfield home.
Man wanted in Connecticut, Florida taken into custody after hiding at Enfield home
Comic Con is back and bigger than ever in its second year in Springfield!
Springfield Comic Con returns for second year with more space to accommodate crowds
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Police searching for car after pedestrian struck on North St. in Ware