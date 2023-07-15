Local golf course impacted by this week’s stormy weather

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week’s weather has impacted many things, plans, local businesses or both, which was the case at one local golf course.

Western Mass News swung by Tekoa Golf Course and while the course may have looked lush and green, it was a wash out for players earlier this week and with more rain on the way this weekend it could continue to impact times and more.

On Friday afternoon Tekoa Golf Course was filled with many players, like Nich Bouvier taking on 18 holes in the warm weather after many rainy days.

“Once a week my buddies and I come out on Friday night,” said Bouvier.

But the course didn’t look like this all week.

On your screen right now is what part of the golf course looked like only a few days ago.

“Sunday, we woke up to heavy rain with a lot of water, you know, we’re surrounded by the Westfield River,” said Dan Burack. “The front nine, which runs around the golf course, that was totally underwater—the second third hole the fourteenth hole—so we were closed for two days.”

We hit the course to speak with country club president Dan Burak.

He says the course was closed Monday and Tuesday, but everyday counts for seasonal sports.

“Even today, we had a lot of rain this early afternoon, and we’ve had to close the course two carts, people can walk, but we had so much rain earlier today that again we lost another day of golf,” said Burack.

With more rain predicted this weekend, it could damper other plans off the course.

“We have two weddings scheduled for our banquet facility, they had outside ceremonies and I know for Sunday is 100 percent chance of rain and Saturday is still marginal—it will impact the golf it will impact the business too,” added Burack.

However, golfers we spoke with are not letting some water get in the way focusing on their swing and enjoying their time on the course.

“The wet conditions always make it more difficult, you know it can be soggy out here the ball can get plugged in in the ground,” explained Bouvier. “But all in all the golf course is in really good shape.

If you plan on heading out to the course this weekend or really anywhere else, CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.