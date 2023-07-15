Man wanted in Connecticut, Florida believed to be hiding in Enfield residence

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield police are asking residents of a local neighborhood to shelter-in-place while they attempt to take a wanted man into custody.

Enfield police believe the man is hiding at a home on Ganny Terrace. Local law enforcement is working with a Florida bail enforcement officer because the man is wanted in Connecticut and Florida.

The man is wanted in Connecticut in connection to charges of criminal impersonation, engaging in pursuit, and several other motor vehicle violations.

The man is wanted in Florida, with full extradition, for aggravated assault with a firearm, discharged of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and say there will be a heavy police presence.

Town manager Ellen Zoppo said the C.R.E.S.T. team has been called to the scene.

A reverse EVERBRIDGE message as well as a reverse 911 notification has been sent to residents notifying them to shelter in place.

“This situation is rapidly evolving, and further information will be provided when appropriate,” said Enfield police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.