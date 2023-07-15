Northampton resident celebrates her 103rd birthday

A special birthday celebration takes place in Northampton as one resident at Christopher Heights Senior Living Center is turning 103!
By Robin Stockler, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
It was a big day for Bertha Capen the now 103-year-old was the center of attention. A party in her honor today at Christopher Heights of Northampton.

Bertha has spent her whole life in Massachusetts. Moving around the state, she grew up on a dairy farm in Baldwinsville until she was 13. When her family sold the farm during the depression. But she said it was time here in western mass that stands out..

“The proudest job I worked at was WICO Electric during the war and I worked on housing for PT boats,” said Capen. “And my grandson now is in the navy and he’s in the PT, he’s doing the same thing.”

Capen kept busy at that job, she says they all worked seven days a week.

After the war, she took time to enjoy life and raise her children and later she worked in Amherst a place you might know...

“I worked at the Emily Dickinson House,” said Capen. “I was a cook there for two and a half years. I loved that job.”

After having another child, Bertha went back to work spending 22 years at UMass working in food service.

Bertha grew up with music and has always had a love for music. Singing in a few local groups over the years, and still plays the piano today.

Bertha’s advice on living a long, happy life?

“Think positive, keep busy, keep your mind busy,” added Capen.

Happy birthday to Bertha!

