Police searching for car after pedestrian struck on North St. in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ware are on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident with a pedestrian on North Street Saturday morning.

According to Ware Police, a BOLO (”Be On the Lookout) has been issued for a Silver Toyota Prius that struck the pedestrian around 9:50 a.m.

Police said that the pedestrian is being evaluated by medical personnel for their injuries, but their exact condition is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation, so further information is limited at this time.

