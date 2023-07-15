Police searching for car after pedestrian struck on North St. in Ware

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ware are on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident with a pedestrian on North Street Saturday morning.

According to Ware Police, a BOLO (”Be On the Lookout) has been issued for a Silver Toyota Prius that struck the pedestrian around 9:50 a.m.

Police said that the pedestrian is being evaluated by medical personnel for their injuries, but their exact condition is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation, so further information is limited at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest information as soon as they enter our newsroom.

