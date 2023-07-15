Springfield Comic Con returns for second year with more space to accommodate crowds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Comic Con is back and bigger than ever in its second year in Springfield!

Western Mass News stopped by the event Saturday morning to see the changes organizers have made to accommodate for the large crowds after overwhelming numbers led to difficulties last year.

“Comic Con so far has been pretty great,” said Xavier Devila of Springfield. “I love seeing all the different people that come out here and all the effort they put into the costumes that they have.”

Thousands of comic, cartoon, and anime fans converged upon the MassMutual Center for Comic Con’s second year in Springfield.

For Comic Con’s Springfield debut in 2022, the large crowds combined with a heat wave and lack of space created a cramped space. Kaci Corkins, who went to Comic Con Springfield inaugural year, told Western Mass News about her experience.

Comic Con was in Springfield at the MassMutual Center for the very first time after being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a lot more crowded; it was super hot,” said Corkins. “A lot of people were waiting outside for a really long time.”

Comic Con Assistant Showrunner Samantha Schaefer told Western Mass News that in response to last year’s crowds, they were taking their show to the next level to accommodate for Comic Con’s popularity.

“We’ve added another day,” she said. “We have more halls that we have taken up, more meeting rooms. We’re just here to make sure that everybody is having a blast and celebrating weirdom and geekdom.”

Fans told us that because of the changes, this year’s Comic Con is a massive improvement from 2022′s shoulder-to-shoulder experience.

“Now that it’s two days and they expanded it more, there’s a lot more room for everyone,” said Corkins. “It’s way less crowded than it was last year.”

“It’s way more comfortable,” added Christina Ducille of Springfield. “Oh my gosh! We’re stressing before, but we were good.”

