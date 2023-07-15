State legislators visit local farms impacted by heavy rainfall in western Massachusetts

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Flooding continues to impact agriculture across our area. On Saturday, state legislators made their way to western Massachusetts to check out the damage firsthand.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman James McGovern stopped at local farms, including Mikinstry’s Market Garden in Hadley.

Corn field may look fine, but we learned that due to the rain and the flooding that came with it, the business corn crop is unusable. Head grower Will McKinstry said they saw high water levels in their field above the crop’s ears.

He told Western Mass News this is their second tough year, the first being back in 2011 when hurricane Irene flooded the same field.

“It’s farming so you just roll with it, and we try to plan accordingly when we get in the field at the right time, a lot of it has to do with timing, and we just try our best there’s a lot of things out of our control,” explained McKinstry.

Both lawmakers emphasized that they are here to help, and we will hear more from them tonight.

