1 hospitalized, following rollover crash on Brattleboro Road in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bernardston crews responded to Brattleboro Road for a vehicle rollover on Friday evening.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, at around 10:30 p.m. firefighters were on scene in the area of Brattleboro Road and Keets Brooks Road by Route 5 for reports of a car crash.

Officials confirmed one person was extricated and was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Route 5 was closed in both directions as crews were assisting the scene but has now been reopened.

Eversource Energy and Verizon will continue to replace a pole that was damaged in the crash.

