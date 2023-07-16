1 hospitalized, following rollover crash on Brattleboro Road in Bernardston

Bernardston crews responded to Brattleboro Road for a vehicle rollover on Friday evening.
Bernardston crews responded to Brattleboro Road for a vehicle rollover on Friday evening.(Bernardston Fire Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bernardston crews responded to Brattleboro Road for a vehicle rollover on Friday evening.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, at around 10:30 p.m. firefighters were on scene in the area of Brattleboro Road and Keets Brooks Road by Route 5 for reports of a car crash.

Officials confirmed one person was extricated and was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Route 5 was closed in both directions as crews were assisting the scene but has now been reopened.

Eversource Energy and Verizon will continue to replace a pole that was damaged in the crash.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Brunelle, seen in an interview with Western Mass News on July 10, 2023
Luke Brunelle, owner of Brunelle’s Marina, has died
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Are you feeling lucky? Well, one store in Chicopee is after they found out they sold a...
Chicopee store sells $4 million winning scratch ticket
Casey's Saturday Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Sunday Due To Potential Flooding

Latest News

Crews in West Springfield responded to a fire on Wolcott Avenue on Saturday evening.
West Springfield crews respond to basement fire on Wolcott Avenue
Police are looking for two identity theft suspects in Enfield on Friday.
Enfield Police search for 2 identity theft suspects
Most farms across western Massachusetts are assessing the damage that this week’s flooding left...
State legislators visit local farms impacted by heavy rainfall in western Massachusetts
Man wanted in Connecticut, Florida taken into custody after hiding at Enfield home.
Man wanted in Connecticut, Florida taken into custody after hiding at Enfield home