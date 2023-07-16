Bloody Brook one of several areas experiencing flooding in Deerfield

Flood Watch generic
Flood Watch generic(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Deerfield are advising residents to take caution as Bloody Brook and several other areas in town experience additional flooding due to Sunday’s heavy rainfall.

According to Deerfield Chief of Police John Paciorek Jr., the National Weather Service is predicting 3-6″ of rain, but more rainfall is possible.

He added that the Deerfield River is expected to rise by 4′ feet to nearly 8′ total, which is below any action stage. The Connecticut River is also expected to rise by 5′ to over 26′ feet. In comparison, Monday’s storm had pushed the Connecticut River to 31′ last week.

Deerfield Highway Superintendent Kevin Scarborough has spent Sunday morning working on clearing any backed-up culverts and other problem areas.

Officials are urging residents to keep up-to-date with current weather advisories in order to stay safe.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Are you feeling lucky? Well, one store in Chicopee is after they found out they sold a...
Chicopee store sells $4 million winning scratch ticket
This weekend, one of the longest running shopping malls in western Massachusetts is closing its...
Longtime customers, walkers bid farewell to Springfield’s Eastfield Mall
Dan's Sunday Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather Day; Tornado Watch in effect, Flash Flood Warning for parts of Western Mass
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Police searching for car after pedestrian struck on North St. in Ware

Latest News

Tree down on North King St. in Northampton 071623
North King St. in Northampton impassible due to fallen tree, power lines
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jul. 16
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race postponed due to inclement weather
Route 57 flooded in Granville 071623
Part of Route 57 in Granville closed due to flooding