Bloody Brook one of several areas experiencing flooding in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Deerfield are advising residents to take caution as Bloody Brook and several other areas in town experience additional flooding due to Sunday’s heavy rainfall.

According to Deerfield Chief of Police John Paciorek Jr., the National Weather Service is predicting 3-6″ of rain, but more rainfall is possible.

He added that the Deerfield River is expected to rise by 4′ feet to nearly 8′ total, which is below any action stage. The Connecticut River is also expected to rise by 5′ to over 26′ feet. In comparison, Monday’s storm had pushed the Connecticut River to 31′ last week.

Deerfield Highway Superintendent Kevin Scarborough has spent Sunday morning working on clearing any backed-up culverts and other problem areas.

Officials are urging residents to keep up-to-date with current weather advisories in order to stay safe.

