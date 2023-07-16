Bridge Street in Williamsburg closed due to washed out roads

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday, Bridge Street Bridge is closed due to the heavy rainfall.

According to the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department, Bridge Street will be closed until further notice due to the high water levels from the storm.

MassDOT will need to inspect the area before reopening again.

Officials advise the public to find alternative routes and avoid the area at this time.

