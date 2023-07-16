Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race postponed due to inclement weather

LOUDON, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been postponed due to inclement weather.

According to New Hampshire Motor Speedway officials, the race will now take place on Monday at 12 p.m. Spectator gates and the Fan Zone will open at 10 a.m.

Officials said that Crayon 301 ticketholders and Track Pass holders unable to attend the rescheduled races on Monday will still receive a ticket-for-ticket credit of equal or lesser value toward another Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or NTT IndyCar race in the next 12 months through their Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee.

Television networks for the race will remain the same, with broadcasts scheduled for USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

