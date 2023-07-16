North King St. in Northampton impassible due to fallen tree, power lines

Tree down on North King St. in Northampton 071623
Tree down on North King St. in Northampton 071623(Northampton Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of North King Street in Northampton is closed after a tree fell across the roadway, making it impassible.

According to Northampton Police, the tree also took down power lines in the area of the River Valley Co-Op.

Officials ask that drivers seek alternative routes at this time.

