North King St. in Northampton impassible due to fallen tree, power lines

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of North King Street in Northampton is closed after a tree fell across the roadway, making it impassible.

According to Northampton Police, the tree also took down power lines in the area of the River Valley Co-Op.

Officials ask that drivers seek alternative routes at this time.

