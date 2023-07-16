North King St. in Northampton impassible due to fallen tree, power lines
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of North King Street in Northampton is closed after a tree fell across the roadway, making it impassible.
According to Northampton Police, the tree also took down power lines in the area of the River Valley Co-Op.
Officials ask that drivers seek alternative routes at this time.
