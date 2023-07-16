Pittsfield Police looking for a missing 16-year-old

PTTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Pittsfield seek the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 16-year-old Mya Acito is believed to still be in town, she was last seen wearing pajama bottoms and a white tank top.

Police said she has brown hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5′7′' weighing 105 lbs.

If you or anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

