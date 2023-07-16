Section of Butterworth Road closed due to possible flood damage to bridge

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Butterworth Road is closed on the Royalston side due to the flash flood earlier today.

According to the Orange Police Department, MassDOT will be putting a diver in the water for the next couple of days in order to inspect any damages to the bridge.

Police said they will be asking MassDOT to rush the inspection due to public safety concerns this will cause.

Officials advise the public to seek alternative routes at this time, for residents who live on Butterworth Road and north of the bridge.

