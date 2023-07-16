West Springfield crews respond to basement fire on Wolcott Avenue

Crews in West Springfield responded to a fire on Wolcott Avenue on Saturday evening.
Crews in West Springfield responded to a fire on Wolcott Avenue on Saturday evening.(West Springfield Fire Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews in West Springfield responded to a fire on Wolcott Avenue on Saturday evening.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, when firefighters arrived on scene they were able to extinguish the fire quickly in the basement and prevent it from spreading.

No injuries reported.

Officials confirmed the cause of the fire was accidental.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Brunelle, seen in an interview with Western Mass News on July 10, 2023
Luke Brunelle, owner of Brunelle’s Marina, has died
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Are you feeling lucky? Well, one store in Chicopee is after they found out they sold a...
Chicopee store sells $4 million winning scratch ticket
Casey's Saturday Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Sunday Due To Potential Flooding

Latest News

Police are looking for two identity theft suspects in Enfield on Friday.
Enfield Police search for 2 identity theft suspects
Most farms across western Massachusetts are assessing the damage that this week’s flooding left...
State legislators visit local farms impacted by heavy rainfall in western Massachusetts
Man wanted in Connecticut, Florida taken into custody after hiding at Enfield home.
Man wanted in Connecticut, Florida taken into custody after hiding at Enfield home
Comic Con is back and bigger than ever in its second year in Springfield!
Springfield Comic Con returns for second year with more space to accommodate crowds