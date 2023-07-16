West Springfield crews respond to basement fire on Wolcott Avenue

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews in West Springfield responded to a fire on Wolcott Avenue on Saturday evening.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, when firefighters arrived on scene they were able to extinguish the fire quickly in the basement and prevent it from spreading.

No injuries reported.

Officials confirmed the cause of the fire was accidental.

